Eteng Jonas-Williams emerges as new speaker C/River

Cross River State House of Assembly
Cross River State House of Assembly

The Cross River State House of Assembly has elected Eteng Jonas-Williams as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly and Joseph Bassey as the Deputy Speaker respectively.

Swearing in the Principal Officers on Tuesday in Calabar, Clerk of the house, Bassey Ekpeyong, said the inauguration followed the proclamation by the state governor, Ben Ayade, that the house be inaugurated on June 11.

According to the Clerk, 16 of the old members were re-elected into the assembly, while nine new members were also elected for the first term.

He said that it was the hope of the state government and Cross River people that the 9th assembly would add more value to the growth and development of the state.

Reading the achievements of the 8th assembly, the Clerk said that 51 bills were passed by the John Gaul-Lebo led legislature.

Taking the oath of office, Mr Jonas-Williams who represents Yakurr 2, pledged to serve in accordance with the constitution and in collaboration with other arms of government to move the state forward.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for his support in the past four years and called on citizens to support the governor to complete his projects.

He promised to work as a team to enable the governor to achieve his aims, adding that the House would be resolute in legislation to improve the lives of the people.

The 9th Assembly has Peter Odey as Leader of the House, Fred Osim as deputy, while Okon Ephraim emerged as the Whip, with Regina Anyogo as deputy.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Bassey, who represents Calabar South 2, also pledged to provide a robust representation to his constituents and also contribute to the development of the state. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.