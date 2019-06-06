Ibom Air begins commercial operations on Friday

Governor Udom Emmanuel, with Senate President, Bukola Saraki, stepping down from Ibom Air on Wednesday.
Ibom Air, the first commercial airline to be owned and operated by a state government in Nigeria and Africa, will begin full commercial operations on June 7, an official said.

Ekerete Udoh, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Udom Emmanuel, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Udoh said that the airline, having fulfilled all the regulatory conditions and requirements, was certified fit to commence commercial operations, leading to the maiden flight billed for tomorrow, June 7th.

“It will maintain regular daily flights to both Lagos (MMA2) and Abuja respectively.

“The aircrafts in its fleet (Bombardier CRJ 900) have the distinction of being relatively new, all three, under 10 years old,” Mr Udoh said.

He said the commencement of the commercial operations by Ibom Air had been celebrated by Akwa Ibomites and other Nigerians as a testament to the visionary leadership of Mr Emmanuel.

“The governor who seems determined to break conventional wisdom concerning things long thought to be impossible to achieve,” he said.

He noted that the development was Gov. Emmanuel’s avowed determination to open the three gateways to industrialisation-land, sea and air appears to be on course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Ibom Airline which represents one of the signature projects Mr Emmanuel’s First Term.

The Ibom Air was launched on February 20 with three aircrafts by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

(NAN)

