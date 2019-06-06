Bayelsa assembly elects new speaker

Related News

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has elected Tonye Isenah as its new speaker.

Mr Isenah, member representing Kolokuma/Opokuma State Constituency 1, is a second-term legislator, and a former chief whip of the House.

Abraham Ingobere (PDP/ Brass III) was re-elected deputy speaker, and Monday Bubou (PDP/ Southern Ijaw II), the majority leader.

The Bayelsa government has meanwhile described Mr Isenah’s election as “another clear evidence of the stable political space in the state”.

The commissioner for information in the state, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement on Thursday commended the lawmakers for a “peaceful” transition of legislative power.

He congratulated the new speaker and other principal officers of the House.

“The news of the inauguration of the leadership of the 6th Bayelsa State House of Assembly is very cheering and commendable. The assembly has made the state proud by having a seamless transition which is a huge feat.

“The Government of Seriake Dickson will be looking forward to a robust relationship with the new leadership to move our state to greater heights,” Mr Iworiso-Markson said.

“We urge the Tonye Isenah-led 6th assembly to consolidate on the achievements of the 5th assembly and also play their role to ensure that a worthy successor for Governor Dickson emerges,” he added.