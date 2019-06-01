Head of election commission in Bayelsa resigns

Ballot boxes used to illustrate the story.
Ballot boxes used to illustrate the story.

The chairman of the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, Perekeme Bertola, has resigned his appointment.

The local council election in Bayelsa is scheduled to take place on August 10, less than two months from now.

Mr Bertola is said to have suddenly tendered his resignation letter on Friday to the state governor, Seriake Dickson.

The Bayelsa government confirmed the development through a press statement issued by the state commissioner for information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who said Governor Dickson has accepted Mr Bertola’s resignation.

The statement quoted Mr Iworiso-Markson as saying that the local election would still go on despite Mr Bertola’s resignation.

“The commission are in quorum to carry on with the business of conducting a hitch-free council polls,” the statement said. “The most senior member of the commission will take charge in acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive chairman.”

The information commissioner said Mr Bertola and members of his family were “harassed, intimidated, and threatened” by opposition politicians in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa, similarly said the head of the election commission resigned because of threats from opposition politicians.

“Investigations our party conducted into this sudden development revealed shockingly that Dr. Perekeme (Bertola) and members of his family were threatened by members of the opposition political parties who lack the capacity to win any free and fair electoral contest in Bayelsa,” the state PDP chairman, Moses Cleopas, said on Saturday in a statement.

Mr Cleopas urged the state government to go ahead with the scheduled election.

He also asked security agencies in the state to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Bertola’s resignation.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is the main opposition party in the oil-rich state.

Meanwhile, the second term administration of Governor Dickson comes to end soon as a general election in Bayelsa is scheduled for November 16, about five months from now.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.