Gov. Okowa appoints SSG, Chief of Staff

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Friday appointed Chiedu Ebie as the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor also appointed David Edevbie as Chief of Staff and Chief Funkekeme Solomon as Senior Adviser, Political.

The Permanent Secretary of the Government House, Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, announced the new appointments made by the governor in a statement in Asaba, the state capital.

“Okowa has approved the following key appointments: Mr Chiedu Ebie as the Secretary to the State Government, Olorugun David Edevbie, Chief of Staff and Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon as Senior Political Adviser.

“These appointments take immediate effect,” the statement said.

