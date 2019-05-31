Gov. Emmanuel appoints Head of Civil Service, perm secs

Related News

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has approved the appointment of Effiong Essien as Head of the state Civil Service.

Mr Essien, a Geologist, hails from Afaha Atai, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government, and was until his elevation, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, made this known in a statement in Uyo, the state capital on Friday.

He said the new Head of Service, took over from Ekereobong Akpan, who retired from service on May 29.

Mr Ekerete also announced the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service.

The new permanent secretaries are Imo Inyang, Inyang Jameson and Effiong Ekpeyong.

(NAN)