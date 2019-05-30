Delta Assembly passed 49 bills in four years – Speaker

Related News

The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, said on Thursday that the Sixth Assembly passed 49 out of the 83 bills received from June 8, 2015 till date.

Mr Oborevwori made this disclosure at the Valedictory Session of the Sixth state House of Assembly in Asaba, the state capital.

“In the course of the legislative activities of the sixth Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 8, 2015, the House received a total number of 83 bills and out of these bills 49 of them were passed and 26 are still pending in the House,’’ he said.

The speaker said out of the 49 bills passed by the Assembly, 45 of them had been assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that the remaining four were not assented to.

Some of bills passed and assented to include: the state contributory health commission law 2015, the state procurement commission agency law 2015, Administration of criminal justice law 2017 and constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria (fourth Alteration)Act 2017.

Mr Oborevwori said during the period, the Assembly received 177 motions, which included messages from the Executive Arm of government, adding that the Assembly considered and approved 175 of them, while two were rejected.

According to him, some of the motions passed by the sixth Assembly are on the demand for speedy trial of the suspects who murdered 300 level female student of the Delta State University, Abraka.

“Other passed is the prohibition of abuse of drugs, including narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances.

The Speaker also said apart from bills and motions passed by the Assembly, it was able to synchronise with the executive arm to hasten development to the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We were able to achieve this because we regarded the state budget as the most essential policy tool for development.

“To the credit of the sixth Assembly, the Appropriation law, that is the state budget for 2018 and 2019, were presented, considered and passed at record time.

“Both budgets were assented to in December 2017 and 2018, respectively,’’ he said.

Mr Oborevwori said one of the greatest achievements of the assembly was its systematic interface between members and their constituents; through constituency visits and empowerment programmes.

He also commended members of the sixth Assembly for their support and commitment towards the various achievements recorded.

“My dear colleagues, the sixth Assembly was a great team. Regrettably, some of our colleagues are exiting from the House now. Nonetheless, as they are leaving, I wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavours.

“I also request, on behalf of the House, that any time your knowledge and services are needed, you would be kind enough to make yourself available,’’ he said.

Other members of the Assembly also spoke commending one another for the time they had spent together in the last few years.

Consequently, a motion for the adjournment of the Assembly indefinitely was moved by the Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere.

The motion, when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, was seconded by Reuben Izeze, representing Ughelli South constituency.

(NAN)