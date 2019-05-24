Navy University inaugurated, matriculates 231 students

Related News

The Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), Ibusa, near Asaba was inaugurated on Friday by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Ibok Ete-Ibas, with the first batch of 231 students matriculating.

Mr Ibas, a vice admiral, said at the ceremony that the initiative to establish the admiralty university was driven by the need to enhance the quality of the Nigerian Navy (NN) human capacity while contributing to national development.

He said ADUN was modeled to be a multi-campus institution supported by various NN professional schools, particularly in the area of engineering, hydrography, seamanship, finance and logistics.

”The university is also unique as its ownership is on Public-Private-Partnership arrangement. The Nigerian Navy represents the public and Hellenic Education Nigeria Limited represents the private entity.

“Together our partnership has labored to give birth to the amazing concept which we are gathered to commission today,” he stated.

The CNS recalled that the institution was earlier conceptualized to be a model NN secondary school.

He however said on his assumption of office and following a review of the NN Revised 2011-2020 Transformation Plan, it was resolved to elevate the status of the school to a tertiary level.

He said the elevation was part of the effort to build a credible navy capable of discharging its statutory roles in a more sustainable, efficient and effective manner.

Mr Ibas said ADUN students would enjoy state-of-the-art information technology resources and have access to exceptional workshop/laboratories, comfortable en-suite hostels, suitable healthcare facilities in Wi-Fi enabled and secured environment.

The CNS said the university would complement other maritime-related institutions in providing opportunities to meet yearning aspirations for quality research and further study in emerging science, engineering and other maritime related areas.

Unveiling the plaque in commemoration of the event, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, said the completion of the institution was a testimony to the visionary leadership of the navy.

Mr Okowa said the university would provide ground for development of skilled manpower and provide veritable opportunity for research.

The governor called on the private sector to partner with the university to advance the maritime sector of the country’s economy.

Highlight of the occasion was the matriculation of the 231 students in the Faculties of Arts and Social Sciences, Management Sciences and Science.

Dignitaries at the occasion included former Chief of Defence Staff and CNS, Dele Ezeoba, Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Misau and Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Navy, Abdussamad Dasuki, among others.

