Edo Assembly passed 70 bills, 188 resolution in four years – Speaker

The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday said it had passed more than 70 bills and 188 resolutions from June 8, 2015 to May 21, 2019.

The Speaker of the house, Kabiru Adjoto, told journalists in Benin that over 30 bills were still pending at various levels of consideration.

‘‘I want to thank God for giving us the strength, skills and intelligence to preside over the sixth House of Assembly legislation.

‘‘The total bills passed as at yesterday is well over 70 and about 30 other bills are pending at various levels of consideration.

‘‘We have also passed about 188 resolutions as we speak (May 22).

‘‘By June 7, 2019, when the life span of the sixth assembly will expire, we will be able to tell you the exact numbers of bills and resolutions passed within the four years of legislation.

‘‘This is because legislative activities are still ongoing.

‘‘We are still sitting, and by next week, we are going to consider a lot of bills and petitions that are pending at committee levels,’’ he said.

On his high points as the speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Mr Adjoto said, ‘‘the high point for me as the speaker is that looking back, l see the bills and resolutions passed under my leadership translated into development and better life for Edo people.

‘‘I look at the good roads, healthcare facilities, education, agricultural sector being transformed by proper legislation; it makes me feel very happy.

‘‘Under my leadership, we gave bills speedy consideration and passage.’’

On how he succeeded as speaker without impeachment, Mr Adjoto said, ‘‘when l became the speaker of the house on August 14, 2017, there was a paradigm shift from the old to a new style of leadership.

‘‘As a speaker, leadership became a collective enterprise. I did not see myself as the boss, but first among equals.

‘‘I discussed with my colleagues and never took decisions without consultation,’’ he said.

The speaker explained that because of constant discussions and consultations, the house changed totally in the area of quality legislation.

He said the lawmakers also beautified the assembly complex to make it conducive for operations of house members and staff.

‘‘Under my leadership, we have changed the colour to green white green and constructed a mace which is the symbol of parliament at the entrance of the assembly complex for easy identification.’’

He said by June 7, he would be leaving strong legacies upon which the incoming seventh assembly could build on.

The speaker advised the incoming assembly to, at all times, put the interest of the people at heart, saying this would make them good legislators.

Mr Adjoto became the speaker of the house after the impeachment of Justin Okonoboh and Elizabeth Atieve as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively in August 2017.

(NAN)