Delta approves payment of salary arrears to LG workers, teachers

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]
The Delta State Government on Tuesday approved the payment of salary arrears to local government workers and primary school teachers in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, made this known at a news briefing at the end of valedictory State Executive Council meeting in Asaba, the state capital.

Mr Ukah said approval was given for the payment of the old minimum wage arrears owed primary school teachers from April 2011 to June 2012.

He said the council also approved the award of contract for construction and furnishing of 10-unit, five-bedroom and two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows at Okerenkoko, Warri South Local Government Area by Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

“DESOPADEC will also award contract for the construction of healthcare centre with doctors’ quarters at Utonila in Warri North.

“The council gave approval for the construction of Olobe-Bobi-Orubu-Orere concrete walkway using dry cast cement (phase II) in Warri South West LGA,” he said.

Mr Ukah also said government had approved the appointment of Ayegherese Otidi as the Odion-Ologbo of Okpolo Enhwe Kingdom in Isoko South.

The Commissioner for Finance, David Edevbie, who also briefed journalists, said the state government had never violated the laws in relation with local government finances.

He disclosed that between 2011 and 2012, the government gave N348 million to local governments as grant.

“In 2015, government gave the local governments N3.26 billion as loan which was converted to grant.

“Government releases 10 per cent of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) monthly to the local governments,” Mr Edevbie said.

(NAN)

