Tribunal rejects PDP candidate’s plea to recount ballot papers in Edo

People Democratic Party, PDP flag. [Photo credit: NAN]

The Election Petition Tribunal in Benin has rejected the prayer by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 9 Etsako Federal Constituency election for the recounting of the ballot papers used for the poll.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice O. Ogundana, on Tuesday dismissed the plea of the petitioner, Blessing Agbomere, in a ruling on the application filed by his counsel, Chika Adindu.

Mr Agbomere is challenging the declaration of Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

İn the application, the PDP candidate had requested for the recounting and fingerprint assessment of the ballot papers used for the poll.

In rejecting the application, the tribunal ruled that there was no provision in the Electoral Act as amended for the recounting of ballot papers after the declaration of election results.

“At the place of voting, the polling officers can allow the agents to count.

“Recounting and fingerprint assessment does not have any correlation with errors or miscalculation; as a result, the application lacks merit and is hereby dismissed,” the judge said.

The tribunal subsequently announced June 11 for the commencement of substantive hearing on the petition.

