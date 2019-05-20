We never expelled Akpabio – PDP

Related News

The Akwa Ibom chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said it never expelled or suspended former governor, Godswill Akpabio, from the party.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Ini Ememobong, stated this at a news conference in Uyo, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the claim by Mr Akpabio that he was expelled by the party was a “transparent lie’’, adding that the former governor had never “even been suspended at any time’’.

“Chief Akpabio had announced to the world on August 8, 2018, that he was defecting from the PDP to the APC in pursuit of national interest and to stem the tide of defections in the National Assembly.

“In fact, at different campaigns, he mocked the PDP as being empty since his `uncommon defection’.

“At no time did he mention the issue of expulsion, which has now become his creation, as a lame defence in his struggle to keep his seat at the Senate,’’ Mr Ememobong said.

He alleged that Mr Akpabio colluded with a former chairman of PDP in Essien Udim Local Government Area to procure a letter purportedly expelling him from the party, and backdated it.

According to him, after completing the assignment, the former chairman defected to APC to join Mr Akpabio.

The PDP insisted that there was no way Mr Akpabio could have been expelled by the party without the concern of the executive committee of the party in the LGA and the state.

It also stated that there was no record showing the existence of such a punitive action against the senator by his ward or local government executive committee of the party, the NAN report highlighted.

In August 2018, Mr Akpabio said he decided to join the APC to emancipate his people and provide succour for them. He said ‘the PDP of today has no vision and the leadership is replete with arrogance’.

However, earlier in the month, he said he left the party because he was expelled.

Mr Akpabio also told a Federal High Court in Abuja in May, why he moved out of the PDP to the APC, saying he was expelled from his erstwhile party.

At the opening of his defence in a suit seeking his sack and that of 53 other national lawmakers over their alleged defection from one party to another, he told the court that unlike the others, he was expelled from the PDP on whose platform he ran and won the Akwa Ibom North-west senatorial seat in 2015.

The former governor said before he was expelled from the PDP at the local government level, the party had already suspended him in his ward.