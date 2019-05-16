Obaseki swears-in 14 new Permanent Secretaries

Godwin Obaseki of Edo State
Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sworn-in 14 new Permanent Secretaries, urging them not to violate any clause of the oath of office they have taken.

Addressing the Permanent Secretaries during the swearing in at Government House in Benin City on Thursday, the governor said he would not hesitate to sack any erring officer.

Mr Obaseki said as a governor, he responds to mails and files within 48 hours and is not expecting less from the newly sworn-in officials in the state civil service.

“If I find that you violate any clause of the oath you have taken today, I will not hesitate to sack you, I mean it.

“I have spent the last few weeks interviewing only those that passed to ensure you have the right ethics, background and orientation to be the Perm Secs the state deserves,” he said.

He said he is introducing a new monitoring system to ensure documents, files and mails don’t spend beyond 72 hours on the desk of any civil servant.

“If a document stays beyond 72 hours on any desk, an automatic query will be issued to that officer.

“We have to move the state forward, we are here to serve our people, when you delay documents you delay decisions, if it is no says so and send the file out,” he said.

Mr Obaseki said his administration is determined to correct the ills of the past as he has committed enough resources to ensuring optimal productivity.

The governor added that the focus of his administration is to strengthen and reposition institutions for sustainability.

Responding on behalf of the Permanent Secretaries, Irowa Osamwonyi, thanked the governor for the appointment noting that they would be committed and sincere in the discharge of their duties.

“This is the first time in my over 25 years in service as a civil servant, I have seen merit taking precedence over other issues,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.