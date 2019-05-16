I won’t share Edo money to greedy politicians – Obaseki

Related News

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has hit hard on some politicians in the state who he said were trying to blackmail him because of his refusal to share public fund to them.

Mr Obaseki will be seeking re-election next year under his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Edo money is meant for the development of the state, and not for “a handful of greedy individuals,” a statement from the Government House, Benin City, quoted Mr Obaseki as saying on Wednesday at a training programme in Bennin City for teachers in the state.

“We do not have all the money in Edo but whatever we have – no matter how little – we will prioritise education and healthcare.

“What is important to us are things that affect ordinary Edo people. Those are the things the APC and I stand for,” Mr Obaseki.

Mr Obaseki promised to set up laboratories and other facilities in the College of Education, Abudu, for the training of primary school teachers.

“The college in Igueben will train secondary school and technical education teachers, while the one in Afuze will train teachers for physical education and children with special needs,” the governor told the teachers.

He added that the digital teaching and learning process deployed in public primary schools would be replicated in private primary schools across the state to ensure that no child is left behind.

Mr Obaseki asked the people of the state to ignore politicians who take to social media to attack him and his administration.

“I want to assure you that my party is solidly behind me. I am not standing on my own. So, ignore and forget what you are reading in a section of the media.

“Those are people who want me to give them the money I should be using to train our teachers, provide for our children and develop the state. I will never give our people’s money them,” the governor said.

The teachers were trained for 27 days on digital teaching and learning process.

They were presented with certificates, smartphones, and tablets to improve learning outcomes in primary schools.

Governor Obaseki commended the teachers for participating in the training.

