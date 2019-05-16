Why I set up transition committee despite continuing in office — Gov. Okowa

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday said he would like to leave a legacy in the state that would judge him as having done very well as governor.

He also explained why he set up the transition committee despite the fact that he would still continue as governor for a second term.

The governor spoke after receiving the report of the 20-member Transition committee which was presented by its Chairman, Sam Oyovbaire, in Government House, Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Oyovbaire presented the report before other members of the committee and some state executive council members.

Mr Okowa said the report had become necessary to x-ray the performance of his administration in the last four years and suggest ways forward in his second term.

He thanked members of the committee for their commitment to the affairs of the state which led to the speedy delivery of the report.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Delta State, I want to thank the Chairman of the committee and its members for putting up this report within six weeks of inaugurating this committee.

“I believe that most of the things we did in the first tenure were as a result of the implementation of the report of the transition committee which we acted on.

“And as such, the report of this committee will be very useful to us as we work for a stronger Delta in the next four years.

“Some persons have asked me why we are setting up transition committee, bearing in mind that I am continuing as Governor till 2023.

“I told them that the committee needed to assess what we did in the first tenure independently, advise us on what to do in the areas we need to improve on, and to also applaud us in the areas we need to sustain, because I will like to be remembered at the end of my tenure as a Governor who has done very well,” Mr Okowa said.

Earlier, Mr Oyovbaire, while presenting the report, commended the governor for setting up the transition committee.

He disclosed that the committee considered a lot of issues before arriving at the report.

The committee chairman urged the governor to make the report available to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)when approved, to ensure synergy in the delivery of benefits of democracy to the people of the state.

(NAN)

