Akwa Ibom governor sacks commissioner

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sacked the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, Uduak Udo-Inyang.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Emmanuel Ekuwem, announced Mr Udo-Inyang’s sack in a press statement issued on Wednesday.
No reason has been given for the government’s action.
The SSG directed the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Nse Essien, to take over the running of the ministry.
It is not clear why the official was axed. Mr Emmanuel recently barred commissioners and his aides from granting press interview.
