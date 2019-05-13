Governor Wike recalls suspended LGA chairmen

Gov Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike addressing journalists

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has recalled 12 local government council chairmen suspended last month by his administration.

The affected chairmen are those of Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, and Gokana local government areas.

Others are Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo.

An aide to Mr Wike had said the council chairmen were suspended because of their failure to participate in an official function.

The information on the lifting of the suspension is contained in some Twitter posts from Mr Wike’s Twitter handle @GovWike on Monday.

Mr Wike’s spokesperson, Simon Nwakaudu, confirmed the content of the tweets.

Mr Wike is said to have charged the council chairmen to serve their people diligently and not to be indifference to governance.

The governor also directed the chairmen to tackle security challenges in their local government areas.

The governor threatened to remove any chairman who acts in breach of the laws.

