Minister inaugurates 6.55 km road in Cross River

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, has inaugurated the completed 6.55 kilometres Atimbo – Akpabuyo road constructed by his ministry.

Speaking during the inauguration in Calabar, Mr Usani said the Atimbo – Akpabuyo road links Calabar to Bakassi Local Government Area through Akpabuyo Local Government Area and was constructed by two contractors simultaneously for quick completion.

He said the rehabilitation of the road was imperative in order to ease the suffering of the people who constantly use it.

According to him, the plan of the present administration was that every local government in the nine Niger Delta states have at least one project.

He charged residents of Atimbo community in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area to prevail on the concerned authorities to contribute their quota to development.

According to him, if every segment of government contributes its quota, the nation would achieve more in terms of development.

“As the federal government goes on to intervene in different areas, I wish we all understand that there is a limit to which it can intervene in all sectors of our public lives.

”Constitutionally, there are provisions for exclusive list items and concurrent list items which means every tier of government-federal, state and local, has its own responsibility.

“As you urge us to do more, l also urge you to urge the state, LGAs and private sector to carry out their own commitments because we are all supposed to be partners in progress,” he said.

Similarly, the Paramount Ruler of Calabar Municipal, Patrick Inok, lauded the efforts of the minister for the rehabilitation of the road.

Mr Inok said the road would enable farmers to bring out their produce to the market, adding that this would translate to economic benefit for the people of the state.

He, however, appealed to the minister to look into the rehabilitation of roads in the hinterlands of the state as this would make it easier for movement of persons and goods.

While extending his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, the paramount ruler appealed to the minister to do more in terms of infrastructural development in the state.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta affairs, Aminu Bisalla, noted that the ministry enjoyed the cooperation of the youths and people of Atimbo Community while the project was on.

The permanent secretary, who was represented by Mrs Lauren Braide, said the project was a testament of the Federal Government’s commitment to developing the Niger Delta.

He advised the community to support the maintenance of the road for the benefit of the people and the state at large. (NAN)