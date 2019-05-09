Abdulsalami Abubakar in Edo, lauds governor on projects

Ex-military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar
Ex-military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar

A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for executing projects that are adding values to lives of the people of the state.

Mr Abubakar, a retired general, gave the commendation during an interaction with journalists after a closed door meeting with Mr Obaseki at the Government House in Benin on Thursday.

He said to sustain the developmental strides and facilities being provided by the government, residents must pay their taxes and ensure protection of the properties against vandalism.

“I served in Benin and l cannot believe what I have seen in terms of development projects. I commend the governor for the successes he has achieved; the development made is quite impressive.

“We commend Obaseki for his vision, hard work and doggedness to ensure that living condition of the people is improved in the state.

“The state government is doing what it can provide, it is the duty of the citizens to protect these facilities and pay their taxes,’’ he said.

Responding, Mr Obaseki described the visit of Mr Abubakar as an honour and commended him for making policies that are still yielding positive results in the country.

He said in spite of the fact that Mr Abubakar’s tenure in office was short; he made remarkable impact in the country.

The former Head of State is in the state to attend the 20th Anniversary of Igbinedion University, Okada.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.