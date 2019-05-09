Abdulsalami Abubakar in Edo, lauds governor on projects

Related News

A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for executing projects that are adding values to lives of the people of the state.

Mr Abubakar, a retired general, gave the commendation during an interaction with journalists after a closed door meeting with Mr Obaseki at the Government House in Benin on Thursday.

He said to sustain the developmental strides and facilities being provided by the government, residents must pay their taxes and ensure protection of the properties against vandalism.

“I served in Benin and l cannot believe what I have seen in terms of development projects. I commend the governor for the successes he has achieved; the development made is quite impressive.

“We commend Obaseki for his vision, hard work and doggedness to ensure that living condition of the people is improved in the state.

“The state government is doing what it can provide, it is the duty of the citizens to protect these facilities and pay their taxes,’’ he said.

Responding, Mr Obaseki described the visit of Mr Abubakar as an honour and commended him for making policies that are still yielding positive results in the country.

He said in spite of the fact that Mr Abubakar’s tenure in office was short; he made remarkable impact in the country.

The former Head of State is in the state to attend the 20th Anniversary of Igbinedion University, Okada.

(NAN)