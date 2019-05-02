Police in Rivers rescue four abducted NEMA workers

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The police in Rivers say they have secured the “unconditional release” of four abducted staffers of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command in the state, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Omoni said the four staffers, who were abducted on April 24 on the East/West Road, were debriefed and released to their families after they were rescued.

He said that operatives of the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit rescued the victims in a sting operation on Monday at about 0015hrs.

The PPRO said that in another development, operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit in Aluu Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on Tuesday raided a kidnapping camp at Ozuoba.

“The hoodlums, on sighting the police, engaged them in a gun battle and in a return fire, fatally wounded one Stephen Matthew ‘m’ aka ‘Wenekanma’ a notorious armed robber/cultist and the gang leader of Dey-gbam group.

“He has been terrorising Alakahia and Choba Communities Obio/Akpor LGA and killed one Ibe Chima, ‘m’ in Alakahia, in a recent attack.

“Manhunt has been declared for his fleeing members,” he said.

According to Mr Omoni, the IGP Monitoring Unit, in a similar operation at Eleme LGA on Monday, stormed a camp at Agboncha sand field forest belonging to a notorious kidnapping kingpin, Amebe.

“On arrival, Amebe was greeted with severe gunfire, resulting in his death, while two others were arrested.

“Exhibit recovered included, one Pump Action Gun and five live cartridges and some expended ones,” he added.

Mr Omoni stated that the war against banditry in Rivers is still on and the police command would stop at nothing until the practice was stopped.

He urged the public to remain calm and to continue their normal businesses as the command remained committed ensuring the safety of lives.

He urged the people to help the police make the state safe and secure.

“In keeping with our avowed determination to rid the state of all criminal elements and make it habitable for all and sundry, we need the support of everyone,” the PPRO said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.