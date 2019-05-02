Police in Rivers rescue four abducted NEMA workers

Related News

The police in Rivers say they have secured the “unconditional release” of four abducted staffers of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command in the state, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Omoni said the four staffers, who were abducted on April 24 on the East/West Road, were debriefed and released to their families after they were rescued.

He said that operatives of the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit rescued the victims in a sting operation on Monday at about 0015hrs.

The PPRO said that in another development, operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit in Aluu Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on Tuesday raided a kidnapping camp at Ozuoba.

“The hoodlums, on sighting the police, engaged them in a gun battle and in a return fire, fatally wounded one Stephen Matthew ‘m’ aka ‘Wenekanma’ a notorious armed robber/cultist and the gang leader of Dey-gbam group.

“He has been terrorising Alakahia and Choba Communities Obio/Akpor LGA and killed one Ibe Chima, ‘m’ in Alakahia, in a recent attack.

“Manhunt has been declared for his fleeing members,” he said.

According to Mr Omoni, the IGP Monitoring Unit, in a similar operation at Eleme LGA on Monday, stormed a camp at Agboncha sand field forest belonging to a notorious kidnapping kingpin, Amebe.

“On arrival, Amebe was greeted with severe gunfire, resulting in his death, while two others were arrested.

“Exhibit recovered included, one Pump Action Gun and five live cartridges and some expended ones,” he added.

Mr Omoni stated that the war against banditry in Rivers is still on and the police command would stop at nothing until the practice was stopped.

He urged the public to remain calm and to continue their normal businesses as the command remained committed ensuring the safety of lives.

He urged the people to help the police make the state safe and secure.

“In keeping with our avowed determination to rid the state of all criminal elements and make it habitable for all and sundry, we need the support of everyone,” the PPRO said.

(NAN)