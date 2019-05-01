Minimum Wage: Edo Govt to set up joint committee

Related News

The Edo State Government says it will set up a joint committee for the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage for its workers.

Governor Godwin Obaseki said this on Wednesday while delivering his speech during the 2019 Workers’ Day Celebration in Benin

He said the committee would be set up while the state awaits the guidelines for payment from the National Salaries and Wages Commission.

He said his administration was ready to pay above the N30, 000 minimum wage, as soon as the state’s revenue increases.

The governor also said plans were on the way to harmonise pensions based on the new minimum wage but was currently paying a backlog of pension and gratuity arrears.

Mr Obaseki commended the workers for their commitment to duty and support for his government.

The governor said the state government was committed to the welfare of workers and had demonstrated it with the reforms and revamping of infrastructure, to assure a better work environment, work-life balance and after service benefits.

According to him, “As we celebrate Workers’ Day, we appreciate the dedication, dexterity and steadfastness of Edo workers in transforming the state.

“We reiterate our commitment to building a globally-competitive workforce and commit to the sustenance and revamping of the civil service.

(NAN)