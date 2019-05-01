Second Term: Edo governor denies rift with Oshiomhole, APC leaders

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Photo credit: YouTube]

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State said on Wednesday there was no rift between him and his predecessor in office, Adams Oshiomhole, current National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Obaseki made the clarification at the Benin Airport upon his arrival in the state following a one-month vacation.

The governor described as fake news, the reported rift with Mr Oshiomhole over his second term ambition.

Mr Obaseki said the people of the state should be engaging themselves with how the government could provide good governance to them and not petty issues.

He said that Edo people should expect more “wake and see” as he had returned refreshed, feeling good, and ready to continue to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

Mr Obaseki, who was accompanied by his wife, Betsy, arrived the Benin airport at exactly 11.30am.

Combined security operatives from the 4th brigade, DSS, and the Police had a hectic time controlling the mammoth crowd that thronged the airport to welcome the governor.

Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu; Secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie; Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto; and Chief of staff to the governor, Taiwo Akerele, and some APC leader were among officials who received the governor.

All the 18 local government Council Chairmen, ward and party leaders were on ground to also receive the governor.

(NAN)

