FG to distribute farm inputs to 2018 flood victims in Bayelsa

A Maize farm [Photo: HapaKenya]
A Maize farm [Photo: HapaKenya]

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun enumeration for the distribution of seedlings to farmers affected by the 2018 flood in Bayelsa State.

Eric Ebhodaghe, the agency’s team leader in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Wednesday that the federal government targeted over 3,000 farmers across the eight local government areas in the state.

Mr Ebhodaghe, also the supervisor of the National Food Security Council (NFSC) for the Agency in South-South, said the intervention, in three phases, includes verification/enumeration, distribution, and cultivation.

“Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, has ordered for intervention for farmers that were affected by the 2018 flood disaster across 14 states in the country, including Bayelsa.

“The intervention is also part of the Federal Government’s efforts to cushion the effect of food insecurity in the country.

“This exercise is coming in form of agro-inputs to the farmers. The inputs are mainly seedlings, agrochemical, and fertilizers that are quite peculiar to this region. Some of the seedlings are maize, plantain and rice.

“It will cut across the identified local government areas in the state. Presently, we have gone about five out of the eight local government of Baylesa. The targeted farmers are being enlisted from these areas.

“The intervention is a Federal Government programme but we are working with the state government and other stakeholders and experts from the federal and state ministry of agriculture.

“It is basically for crop farmers. We believe that this planting season is the right period for the distribution,” he explained.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.