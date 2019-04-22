Cross River govt closes 14 health facilities for quackery

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade
The Cross River Private Hospital Regulatory Board has shut down 14 health facilities in the state for medical quackery and substandard operations, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The Chairman of the Board, Norbert Mogar, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar, said the facilities were shut down between 2017 and 2019.

Mr Mogar listed some of the facilities shut down to include, Destiny Medical Consult in Calabar, Holy Trinity Clinic and Maternity in Bekwarra Local Government and Divine Favour Clinic and Maternity in Ugaga in Yala.

According to him, the intensified surveillance was carried out with a view to curbing the rate of medical quackery in the state, especially in the remote areas.

He said the action had prevented the reckless and unwarranted loss of lives and morbidities.

The private hospital regulatory board was inaugurated in 2007.

It has shut down no fewer than 14 health facilities for medical quackery and substandard operations from 2017 to date.

While highlighting the achievements of the board in three years, Mr Mogar said it carried out a mapping of all private facilities across the state for easy evaluation.

He said that the board also developed a regulatory framework for the monitoring and regulating of private facilities in the state.

The board also recovered some facilities that were operating illegally without government licence while such facilities are now registered and paying taxes and other levies to the government.

According to him, the board also established a strong bond with stakeholders in the state health sector and security agencies for effective and efficient enforcement of the regulations.

“Through the closure of some of these quack facilities, the Board was able to guarantee the utilisation of government facilities by residents.

“Also, we have returned a degree of sanity to the private health sector, as those offering the services have been kept on their toes through routine inspection activities,’’ he said.

(NAN)

