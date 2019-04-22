Police arrest four suspected cultists in Rivers

Nigerian Police officers on duty
Nigerian Police officers on duty

The police in Rivers State have arrested four cult kingpins suspected to have masterminded incessant cult wars in Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said the cultists were arrested during a sting operation by operatives of the Rumuolumeni Divisional Police Station on April 18, at about 2100 hours.

According to him, the arrest was made in a bid to stem the rising cult activities in the state.

“They were arrested with one English made revolver pistol and three live ammunition and have made useful confessions.

“Meanwhile efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang, and they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

“The war against armed banditry in the state is on and we can only do better with the support of the public,’’ he added.

He, however, urged residents to always report suspicious characters and movements to the police via 08033312261, 08033396638 and 08098880134.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.