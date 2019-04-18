Wike suspends 12 local government chairmen

Related News

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Thursday announced the suspension of 12 Local Government Chairmen in the state.

Their suspension was announced in a short statement in by Simeon Nwakaudu, Mr Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media.

According to the statement, the suspended Council Chairmen are those of Okrika; Emohua; Abua/Odual; Degema; Khana and Gokana local government areas (LGAs).

Others are; Ahoada East; Ikwerre; Eleme; Andoni; Omuma; and Ogu/Bolo LGAs.

Mr Nwakaudu added that the affected council chairmen were suspended for failure to participate in an official function. (NAN)