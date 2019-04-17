Ex-Delta senator dies at 78

Adegor Eferakeya (Photo Credit: GBJ)
Adegor Eferakeya (Photo Credit: GBJ)

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Wednesday condoled with the family of a former senator, Adegor Eferakeya, who died on Tuesday at the age of 78.

He said that Mr Eferakeya, a Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, lived a life of service by representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the 6th Senate between 2007 and 2011.

Charles Aniagwu, the Chief Press Secretary to governor, conveyed the governor’s condolence message in a statement in Asaba, the state capital.

Mr Okowa said the late senator was a renowned medical practitioner in Amukpe-Sapele, where he lived a life of service to God and the nation.

He commended the late senator’s disposition to serve the people and the nation whenever he was called upon, adding that he promoted democratic values and culture among his people.

“While in the Senate, Prof. Eferakeya led the Senate through a debate on a Bill seeking to establish a national DNA data bank to help in the investigation of crime and identification of unknown corpses.

“Besides, he objected to the October 4, 2009 deadline by the Federal Government for ending the amnesty it had granted to militants in the Niger Delta, saying the termination of the amnesty was premature,” he said.

Mr Okowa urged the children, friends and political associates of the late elder statesman to keep alive his commitment to the unity, peace and stability, not only in Delta State but also the entire country.

He prayed Almighty God to comfort the family and all those who mourned the septuagenarian and grant his soul eternal rest.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.