Jealous lover allegedly guns down girlfriend in Bayelsa

Related News

A man, 28, identified as Munabo Tonworio, resident of Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa has allegedly shot dead his girlfriend over suspicion of cheating on him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday night at about 11:00pm.

Tonworio, an indigene of Agada-Ama community of the same LGA reportedly shot his girlfriend, Victoria Ekalamene, in the face while answering a phone call from an unidentified man.

Asinim Butswat, a Superintendent of Police and Spokesperson of the Bayelsa Police Command confirmed the development.

“On April 14, 2019 at about 2245 hours one Munabo Tonworio ‘m’ 28 years shot dead his lover one Victoria Ekalamene ‘f’ 34 years, after a quarrel at the residence of the deceased in Oluasiri, Nembe LGA of Bayelsa.

“The weapon, a locally cut-to-size gun and an expanded AA ammunition were recovered from the scene. The suspect has been arrested and is being detained at the SCIID, Yenagoa. Investigation is ongoing,” Mr Butswat said.

The victim, who hailed from Oluasiri, Nembe, was allegedly habouring Tonworio from arrest by security personnel.

She was reported to be an owner of a provision store and bread winner of the relationship which eventually caused her death.

The suspect is also said to be on the wanted list of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Joint Military Task force code named “Operation Delta Safe” over alleged involvement in preparation of charms for suspected kidnappers.

(NAN)