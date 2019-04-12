Police deploy 3,066 personnel for Rivers supplementary election

Related News

Rivers State Police Command has deployed over 3,066 personnel to strategic areas for supplementary election in some parts of the state on Saturday.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Nmandi Omoni, a deputy superintendent of police, made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Friday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 21, announced plans to conduct supplementary elections in Abua/Odua, Ahoada West, Gokana and Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Areas of the state.

According to Mr Omoni, the police and sister security agencies are ready to provide adequate security to ensure hitch-free polls.

“The Command has deployed a total of 3,066 personnel to be complemented by other sister security agencies to provide security and maintenance of law and order in the affected LGAs.

“This was done to realise the full objectives of the supplementary election as well as engender a seamless exercise,” he said.

Mr Omoni said restriction of movement in the affected local government areas would begin 11:59 a.m. on Friday and end 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Politicians are barred from going to the polling units with security details. This will not be tolerated.

“The police and other security agencies will be on patrol to ensure strict compliance to this order and possibly make arrest of election violators,” he warned.

The police spokesperson warned that any individual or group seen undermining the electoral process would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the Electoral Act.

(NAN)