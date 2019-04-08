Three killed in Rivers cult clash

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The Police Command in Rivers State on Monday said some suspected cultists had been arrested in connection with the death of three persons in Mgbodohia, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt.

Mr Omoni, however, could not give a specific figure of the arrested suspects.

He said the three persons were killed on Saturday during a fight for supremacy between two rival cult groups – Iceland and Deybam in the community.

The police spokesman said that preliminary investigation into the clash had shown that the fight resulted from disagreement over who should collect a certain illegal levy in the community.

NAN reports that the illegal fee collected from those buying land in the community is known as “bush entering or marching ground” in the state.

It will be recalled that Governor Rotimi Ameachi’s administration abolished the levy, making it illegal and punishable on conviction.

According to Mr Omoni, the investigation showed that the two cult groups had the history of clashing over who should collect the illegal levy.

He however said normalcy had returned to the community due to the deployment of police personnel to the area.

The command’s spokesman urged the residents who had fled the community due to the crisis to return home.

“I appeal to the residents of the state to furnished police with meaningful information on the activities of the hoodlums in their areas,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.