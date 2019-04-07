Local govt chairman’s father kidnapped

Related News

The police in Bayelsa State have confirmed the kidnapping of Wellington Magbisa, father of the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Butswat Asinim, the spokesman of the Bayelsa police command, made the confirmation while addressing journalists on Sunday in Yenagoa.

Mr Butswat said that the kidnappers gained entrance to the victim’s bedroom via an unprotected window and abducted him.

“Five men came in through an unprotected window, captured Mr Magbisa and escaped through the waterways,” he said.

He said that all the sister security agencies in the state had been alerted to rescue the victim and also arrest the captors.

(NAN)