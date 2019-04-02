JUST IN: Court strikes out suit seeking to stop collation of Rivers election results

Gov. Nyesom Wike voting during the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections at Ward 9 Unit 7, at Rumuepirikom in Obi/Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers on Saturday (9/3/19). 02030/9/3/2019/Chidi Ohalete/BJO/NAN
Gov. Nyesom Wike voting during the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections at Ward 9 Unit 7, at Rumuepirikom in Obi/Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers on Saturday (9/3/19). 02030/9/3/2019/Chidi Ohalete/BJO/NAN

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed a case challenging the decisions of the Independent National Electoral Commission regarding the Rivers State governorship election.

The court struck out the case brought by the African Action Congress, for lack of jurisdiction.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, ruled that the matter, being a post-election case, ought be heard by an election petition tribunal and not the Federal High Court.

The AAC had asked the court, among other requests, to stop the collation of the Rivers State election results, scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

The AAC’s governorship candidate, Biokpomabo Awara, alleged that his party won the elections and should be declared winner of the March 9 governorship elections in the state.

The AAC also asked that a fresh election be conducted in the event where INEC decides that the March 9 election was affected by violence reported to have affected the polls.

INEC had suspended the Rivers elections, following cases of widespread violence which resulted in the death of over a dozen people in the state.

The commission also announced that it would resume collation of results on April 2.

But the AAC condemned the decisions made by INEC and accused the commission of scheming to rig the applicants of their rights.

INEC has said it would complete the collation of election results in Rivers, between Tuesday and Wednesday. It has also scheduled April 13 for the for possible supplementary elections within the state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.