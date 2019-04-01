Group cautions INEC on Rivers gubernatorial election result

Related News

Iwhnuruhna Monitoring Group (IMG), a socio-cultural organisation of Iwhnuruhna indigenes (Ikwerre) based in the United States and Canada, has expressed concern at the ‘sloppy’ manner with which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is handling the collation of the results of the gubernatorial and state legislative elections held in the state on March 9

The group said it regrets that the federal and state elections that should have been conducted in a peaceful atmosphere ended in avoidable crisis.

In a joint statement by the group’s spokesperson, A.C. Wami, the group called on INEC to be cautious with the collation of the results of the elections in Rivers State ”so that it will reflect fairness and the will of Rivers people.”

It said it is concerned that if the situation is not handled well, it could lead to dire consequences.

“Rivers people do not need any more avoidable crisis or loss of lives and property stemming from the elections.

”We are calling on the INEC to respect and uphold the will of the people of Rivers people as expressed on March 9, 2019. Whatever the will of the people is should be respected by the INEC and other authorities.”

The group also said: “INEC’s continued delay in releasing the result of the election nearly three weeks after the exercise wittingly or unwittingly gives the impression that the INEC may be up to something or that it is unprofessional in the conduct of the elections.

”Statements from several opposition parties seem to suggest that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was overwhelmingly re-elected by the people of Rivers State.

“Even the Deputy gubernatorial candidate of AAC., the presumed major opposition party in Rivers State, Chief Akpo Bomba Yee, has unequivocally told Nigerians that Wike won the election.”

Mr Wami also noted that candidates of several other parties have ‘recognised’ Governor Wike as the winner of the March 9 election.

The group called on the INEC to declare the result to reflect the will of the people to avoid any possible loss of lives and properties.

“There is also the fear that any negative reaction from the public may result in dire catastrophic economic consequences, especially, since Rivers state is the hub of the oil and gas industry, the economic mainstay of the entire country,” the group added.