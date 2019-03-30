Akwa Ibom government to upgrade facilities at NYSC camp

Related News

The Akwa Ibom government is to complete all ongoing projects and also upgrade existing facilities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in the state.

The state governor, Udom Emmanuel, who recently won a second term gave the assurance on Friday at the camp in Nsit Atai Local Government Area during the swearing-in of the 2019 batch ‘A’ corps members in the state.

“In keeping faith with my administration’s resolve of commitment to ideals of the NYSC scheme, I hereby direct the Chairman, State Governing Board of NYSC, Sir Monday Uko, to come up with a workable arrangement that will ensure that all on-going projects in the camp are completed and existing facilities are upgraded before the 2019 Batch ‘B’ orientation course,” said Mr Emmanuel who was represented by a director in the ministry of youth and sports in the state, Lawrence Iquaibom.

“I assure the NYSC management that our word shall be our bond,” Mr Emmanuel added.

Governor Emmanuel thanked the NYSC management and corps members in the state for their participation in the just concluded general elections in the state and “for their sacrifices at ensuring the integrity and credibility of the electoral process in the state”.

The governor welcomed the new corps members and advised them to take advantage of the opportunities available through the scheme.

“As conceptualised by the founding fathers of the NYSC scheme, your mobilisation and subsequent deployment to Akwa Ibom State is to expose you to the uniqueness and similarities in the culture of our people, thereby broadening your horizon of our nation Nigeria.

“I, therefore, charge you to seize this singular opportunity of national service to strengthen the bond of nationhood.

“As expected, hopes have been raised by your presence in the state. The benefitting communities of the services of the corps members are already eager to have another round of positive impacts of service on their lives.”

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Julius Amusan, earlier in his address reminded Governor Emmanuel of his promise to complete the construction works on the hostel accommodation, the toilets, and bathrooms in the camp.

Mr Amusan said the NYSC was building a clinic in the camp.

He appealed for support from individuals and organisations for the project.

He said 2,018 corps members have been registered in the camp for the orientation programme.