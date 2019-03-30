Akwa Ibom government to upgrade facilities at NYSC camp

Governor Udom Emmanuel during the swearing-in of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, SSG.

The Akwa Ibom government is to complete all ongoing projects and also upgrade existing facilities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in the state.

The state governor, Udom Emmanuel, who recently won a second term gave the assurance on Friday at the camp in Nsit Atai Local Government Area during the swearing-in of the 2019 batch ‘A’ corps members in the state.

“In keeping faith with my administration’s resolve of commitment to ideals of the NYSC scheme, I hereby direct the Chairman, State Governing Board of NYSC, Sir Monday Uko, to come up with a workable arrangement that will ensure that all on-going projects in the camp are completed and existing facilities are upgraded before the 2019 Batch ‘B’ orientation course,” said Mr Emmanuel who was represented by a director in the ministry of youth and sports in the state, Lawrence Iquaibom.

“I assure the NYSC management that our word shall be our bond,” Mr Emmanuel added.

Governor Emmanuel thanked the NYSC management and corps members in the state for their participation in the just concluded general elections in the state and “for their sacrifices at ensuring the integrity and credibility of the electoral process in the state”.

The governor welcomed the new corps members and advised them to take advantage of the opportunities available through the scheme.

“As conceptualised by the founding fathers of the NYSC scheme, your mobilisation and subsequent deployment to Akwa Ibom State is to expose you to the uniqueness and similarities in the culture of our people, thereby broadening your horizon of our nation Nigeria.

“I, therefore, charge you to seize this singular opportunity of national service to strengthen the bond of nationhood.

“As expected, hopes have been raised by your presence in the state. The benefitting communities of the services of the corps members are already eager to have another round of positive impacts of service on their lives.”

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Julius Amusan, earlier in his address reminded Governor Emmanuel of his promise to complete the construction works on the hostel accommodation, the toilets, and bathrooms in the camp.

Mr Amusan said the NYSC was building a clinic in the camp.

He appealed for support from individuals and organisations for the project.

He said 2,018 corps members have been registered in the camp for the orientation programme.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.