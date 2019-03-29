Rivers government bans public protest

Related News

The Rivers State Government has banned public protest in the state.

A statement from the state Commissioner for Information, Emma Okah, on Thursday, said the ban was “with immediate effect.”

“All security agencies are directed to enforce the ban in the interest of public peace, safety and order in the state.

“The public is requested to comply with this interim measure as defaulters will have themselves to blame,” the statement said.

Mr Okah told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday morning, that public protest was becoming rampant in the state, and that they were election-related.

“The thing is becoming rampant now, they take over the streets, by different groups, some for and some against. And when they do this, they disrupt economic activities,” Mr Okah said.

The general elections in Rivers have been marred by violence and killings.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, inaugurated a judicial commission of inquiry into election-related violence and killings in the state.

Mr Wike also inaugurated a similar commission on the violent attack on the state judiciary and destruction of property at the judiciary complex, Port Harcourt, on May 11, 2018.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the police in Rivers for their comment, as the police spokesperson in the state, Omoni Nnamdi, did not respond to calls and text message to his phone line.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the main opposition party in Rivers, said they would soon issue a statement on the ban on public protests in the state.