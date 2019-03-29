Rivers government bans public protest

Protest in Rivers State, Nigerian used to illustrate the story. Photo credit: The Nation
Protest in Rivers State, Nigerian used to illustrate the story. Photo credit: The Nation

The Rivers State Government has banned public protest in the state.

A statement from the state Commissioner for Information, Emma Okah, on Thursday, said the ban was “with immediate effect.”

“All security agencies are directed to enforce the ban in the interest of public peace, safety and order in the state.

“The public is requested to comply with this interim measure as defaulters will have themselves to blame,” the statement said.

Mr Okah told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday morning, that public protest was becoming rampant in the state, and that they were election-related.

“The thing is becoming rampant now, they take over the streets, by different groups, some for and some against. And when they do this, they disrupt economic activities,” Mr Okah said.

The general elections in Rivers have been marred by violence and killings.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, inaugurated a judicial commission of inquiry into election-related violence and killings in the state.

Mr Wike also inaugurated a similar commission on the violent attack on the state judiciary and destruction of property at the judiciary complex, Port Harcourt, on May 11, 2018.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the police in Rivers for their comment, as the police spokesperson in the state, Omoni Nnamdi, did not respond to calls and text message to his phone line.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the main opposition party in Rivers, said they would soon issue a statement on the ban on public protests in the state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.