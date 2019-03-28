INEC issues certificates of return to Akwa Ibom governor

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday issued certificate of return to Governor Udom Emmanuel and 25 legislators elected during the March 9 governorship/state assembly elections in Akwa Ibom State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mike Igini, presented the certificates to the governor-elect and the others in Uyo, the state capital.

Mr Igini said he could not announce the winner of the Essien Udim Constituency election because of the irregularities surrounding the result.

He said the result would be announced by the INEC headquarters in Abuja at a later date.

Mr Igini lauded the people of the state for giving INEC staff in the state the opportunity to serve them and their father land in the just concluded general elections.

In his remarks, Mr Emmanuel said the election had come and gone but Akwa Ibom people remained.

He said his reelection was a call to serve the people with strength and vigour.

The governor thanked God that no life was lost in the state during the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 25 house of assembly members-elect issued with certificate of return, 11 were returning members.

(NAN)

