INEC presents Certificate of Return to 23 elected Bayelsa lawmakers

Bayelsa on Nigerian map
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to the 23 newly-elected members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

The certificates were presented by INEC Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in the state, Monday Udoh, in Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

Those who received the certificates include 19 lawmakers elected under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and four others elected under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Udoh said election into the remaining seat at the house -Brass 1 constituency, is yet to be concluded owing to a court order restraining INEC from conducting the election.

“As a law abiding body, we have to comply and wait until it is dispensed with,” he said.

Mr Udoh, commended security agencies for their support as well as political parties and the media for keeping the people informed about activities of the commission.

The state INEC Administrative Secretary, Lebari Nduh, urged the elected lawmakers to provide dividends of democracy to the electorate.

