Edo governor, Obaseki, goes on vacation, transfers powers to his deputy

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has gone on annual vacation.

While Mr Obaseki is away, his deputy, Philip Shaibu, is to serve as the acting governor of the state, a statement issued on Monday from the Government House, Benin City, said.

Mr Obaseki, who is to be on vacation for about a month, from March 24 to April 23, 2019, has transmitted a letter to that effect to the Edo State House of Assembly, the statement said.

“The parliament hereby extends her commendation to the governor for setting a democratic and constitutional landmark in the state by temporarily transferring power to his deputy, while away and ensuring that the house is duly carried along, which is in full compliance with Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” the speaker of the state assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, is quoted to have said during plenary.

“Edo State House of Assembly assures the good people of Edo State of its unwavering cooperation with the Acting Governor as he carries out his constitutional responsibilities,” Mr Adjoto added.

