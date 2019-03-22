Police arrest 81 suspected cultists in Edo

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Edo State Police Command says it has arrested 81 suspects in connection with cult activities in the last 40 days.

The command also recovered 138 cartridges and ammunition, three cutlasses, one battle axe, one Pump Action, four single-barrel guns, three cut-to-size guns and eight pistols during the operation.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed DanMallam, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Benin City, the state capital.

Mr DanMallam said the suspects were among 120 suspects arrested during the period.

The commissioner said out of the figure, 25 were arrested for alleged robbery, three for murder, eight for kidnapping, one for rape and the other two for other sundry offences.

He appealed to the public to avail the command with useful information to check crime in the state.

(NAN)

