Suspected cultists kill two corps members, injure one in Bayelsa

Suspected cultists have killed two corps members and injured another during an attack on their residence in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Wednesday night along School road, Swali, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Olushola David, who visited the state NYSC Secretariat and met with the State NYSC Coordinator, Lotto Bolade, on Thursday in Yenagoa, described the killing as “shocking”.

The CP assured the NYSC of a rejigged security strategy to ensure the safety of serving corp members in the state.

“The police have briefed the State Governor, Seriake Dickson on the incident; there is nobody that will hear of the incident that will not be shocked.

“The corps members in the state may be scared, but please assure them that there will be improved security under my watch,” the CP stated.

In her reaction, Mrs Bolade decried the incessant attacks on corps members in the state, saying it as worrisome.

“These hoodlums have been attacking corps members serially. The Director-General has had cause to write to the state governor and the matter reduced.

“There is no day we don’t record cases of attack against corps members,” she explained.

Mrs Bolade, however, confirmed that the third injured corps member survived the attack. (NAN)