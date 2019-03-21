UPDATED: INEC announces dates for collation of results in Rivers governorship election

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has outlined activities and timeline to resolve the electoral log jam in Rivers State.

An INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, disclosed this at a press briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“The commission has outlined activities and timelines of resumption and conclusion of the process,” he said.

According to him, the activities began on March 19 when the commission had engagements with major actors.

This will be followed by an inter-agency meeting between the commission and other relevant agencies on March 29, in Rivers State.

The commission said it will have a meeting with critical actors on March 30, after which the headquarters of the commission will release a guideline for the continuation of the process.

“Thereafter the commission will issue guidelines for the resumption of collation of results and this guideline will be issued from the headquarters of the commission here in Abuja,” he said.

Revalidation of polling agents and observers, the commission said, will be done simultaneously in Abuja and Rivers State between March 25 and March 31.

From April 2 to April 5, INEC will resume the collation of results in the state.

INEC said the venue for this particular activity will be agreed upon within the commission and the critical stakeholders in the electoral process.

The commission also said April 13 has been set should there be a need for a supplementary election after which declaration of the final results would be made between April 13 and 15.

The issuance of the certificate of return will be done on April 19.

“On the 29th day of March, the commission will hold what we call the inter-agency consultative committee on security meeting. This will take place in Rivers State. Then thereafter on the 30th day of March 2019 in Port Harcourt, there will be a meeting of critical stakeholders in the electoral process.

“We are also going to have what we call the revalidation of polling agents and observers for collation of results. This revalidation will commence on the 25th day of March and end on the 31st day of March 2019 and it will take place simultaneously in Rivers and Abuja.

“Then thereafter there will be the resumption of collation and announcement of the result and this will take place between the 2nd to the 5th day of April 2019 and it will take place in Port Harcourt.

“Then on the 13th day of April, there will be supplementary elections where necessary then thereafter there will be an announcement of all rests between the 13th and 15th day of April 2019. And then on the 19th day of April 2019 will be the date for the Issuance of all outstanding certificate of return.”

The collation of the results for the election held on March 9 was suspended due to violence allegedly carried out by soldiers and armed thugs.