Two rival cult groups clash in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Two rival cult groups had a violent fight on Wednesday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the police have said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, in a message to PREMIUM TIMES, said the clash took place around Urua Ekpa, Uyo.

Mr MacDon said the commissioner of police in the state immediately deployed officers to the area, following a distress call.

No life was lost in the clash.

Two persons have been arrested over the incident and normalcy restored in the area, the police said.

“The Command will not tolerate any act from any quarters that will truncate the peaceful disposition of the State,” the police said.

Urua Ekpa, which is close to the town campus of the University of Uyo, Uyo, has a high student population who are residents of the area.

The police in 2017 had released the names of 21 cult groups operating in Akwa Ibom State.

The government of Akwa Ibom in 2018 followed it up, by proscribing cult groups in the state.

