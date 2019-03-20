Stop talking about 2023 succession, Akwa Ibom PDP appeals to residents

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has described as “embarrassing and manifestly premature” for people in the state to start talking about who should succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2023.

Mr Emmanuel of the PDP won re-election in the just concluded election, defeating his main opponent, Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

No sooner had the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Mr Emmanuel winner of the election, than some excited PDP members and supporters in the state hurried to Facebook to congratulate him and also bare their minds on which geopolitical area should produce Mr Emmanuel’s successor in 2023.

The governorship of Akwa Ibom traditionally rotates among different geopolitical areas in the state.

The chairman of PDP in the state, Paul Ekpo, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said it was pertinent the hierarchy of the party takes steps to urgently address the development which he described as “unnecessary, divisive and diversionary”.

“We, therefore, appeal to the general public and the prospective aspirants to please allow the state to run smoothly without any distraction.

“While it is very permissible to have aspirations of any magnitude, time is a key determinant of the appropriateness or otherwise of such ambition.

“We also appeal to online influencers and bloggers to desist forthwith from instigating or participating in the promotion and projection of persons for 2023,” Mr Ekpo said.

Mr Ekpo also talked about the scheming for appointment in Governor Emmanuel’s second term.

“As the first term of this administration comes to a successful end, we are aware that the battle for appointment will reach fever pitch. We admonish the intended beneficiaries to recognize the fact that the authority to appoint is legally resident in the appointor (in this case the Governor) and exercised at his discretion, without any pressures whatsoever.

“Therefore mobilising online or social media support will have absolutely no effect on the process,” the party chairman said.