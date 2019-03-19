Court sacks Delta APC faction, disqualifies Ogboru as governorship candidate

Related News

The Federal High Court, Asaba Division, on Monday sacked the Jones Erue-led executive of the party in Delta State.

The court also voided the participation of Great Ogboru as the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the 2019 governorship election in Delta.

The election has since been held with Mr Ogboru coming second to the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court’s decision followed the case filed by the Cyril Ogodo-led faction of the party, urging the court to recognise it as the authentic APC executive.

The Ogodo-led faction had also urged the court to sack the Erue-led executive which produced Mr Ogboru as the party’s governorship candidate.

The court similarly upheld the full template of the Ogodo faction’s candidates, including Pat Utomi, O’tega Emerhor and Ima Niboro as the party’s authentic candidates in the just concluded elections.

The Ogodo faction fielded Mr Emerhor for the Delta Central Senatorial District election and Mr Niboro for the Ughelli North/South/Udu Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, a group, Coalition of Delta APC Support Groups, has expressed sadness over the party’s loss in the March 9 governorship election.

Convener of the group, Daniel Ekuigbo, said the loss to the PDP was traumatizing and shameful.

“We are, indeed, saddened by the unfortunate loss of the gubernatorial election in Delta State, where Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru was the Party’s (APC) Candidate to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the most traumatizing and shameful manner despite the enormous support and opportunities provided by the National Leadership of the Party,” it said.

“We were not surprised at the outcome of the Saturday gubernatorial election in Delta State, as the stage for failure has since last year been set when Chief Great Ogboru who just joined the party took the destructive decision to hijack the party in display of desperation! Unfortunately, working with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, they were able to hoodwink and secure the undeserved backing of our National Chairman Comr. Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee of the Party.”

The group said Mr Ogboru acted like a man determined to fail at all costs by ignoring and refusing to carry along even the old APC members who joined him with Mr Erue.

The group congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on their victory in the February 23 presidential election.

It noted that the good works the president had been doing since his first election in 2015 had been appreciated by Nigerians who decided to display an overwhelming support for him.