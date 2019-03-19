About 56,000 applicants jostle for 1000 C’River Primary Healthcare jobs

Shortlisted candidates taking aptitude test
Shortlisted candidates taking aptitude test

About 56,000 persons have applied to fill 1,000 job vacancies at the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (CRSPHDA).

The Director-General of the agency, Beta Edu, told journalists on Tuesday in Calabar that the agency announced 1,000 vacancies through its portal but has received over 56,000 applications.

The ongoing recruitment was announced last year for nine cadres of health officers. These include Community Extension Workers (1&2), Medical Doctors, Optometrists, Nurses, Midwives, Ward Orderlies, Environmental Health Workers, Pharmacists and Laboratory Technicians.

The CRSPHDA boss said the exercise was aimed at staffing existing primary healthcare centres in the state and providing enough manpower for the new centres established under the Governor Ben Ayade administration.

She added that, last week, the applicants had their certificates and licences screening and the successful candidates were shortlisted for a written interview which commenced Monday.

While assuring that the exercise will move soon to the shortlisting of successful candidates for oral interview, she said the state government was committed to improving healthcare service delivery in the state.

Mrs Edu complained that she had received more than 4,000 appeals from different people to influence the selection of their candidates but said the governor gave her strict directives that the recruitment should be on merit.

She assured that the lives of Cross Riverians would not be put at risk by employing unqualified personnel.

“What if the person you are pleading for, that is not qualified is employed and posted to your village? Imagine the number of persons she will kill if given the job?”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.