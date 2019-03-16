I’ll ensure southern district gets Cross River 2023 guber ticket– Gov. Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has restated his commitment to ensuring that the southern Senatorial District of the state produces the next governor in 2023.

Mr Ayade, who spoke on a phone-in radio programme on Saturday in Calabar, insisted that equity and fairness dictates that the next governor of Cross River must come from that zone.

The governorship slot in the state has been rotational within the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

Former Governor Donald Duke from the South served for eight years between 1999 and 2007.

Thereafter, former Governor Liyel Imoke from the Central also served for eight years between 2007 and 2015 while Gov. Ayade from the North was elected into office in 2015 and has won his re-election for a second term.

“In fairness and equity, 2023 is the turn of the South and that was the commitment I gave. I will use every fiber in me to ensure that the next governor comes from the southern Senatorial District.

“Having insisted on keeping fidelity with the political zoning arrangement in the state in the run up to my re-election, it is therefore, incumbent on me to ensure that the south takes its turn to produce governor in 2023.

“Fairness is fairness, equity is equity. I have preached equity, so it is my turn to do equity,” the governor said.

Mr Ayade also used the interview to disclose his plans in ensuring gender balance in his next cabinet.

He said that there would be more women in his government in this dispensation. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.