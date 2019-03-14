PHOTOS: Police station attacked by gunmen, four officers killed

Some armed men on Tuesday attacked a police station in Edo State, South-south Nigeria, killing a divisional police officer (DPO) and three other police officers.
A pregnant police officer was among those killed in the attack which occurred at Afuze, in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.
The police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Nwabuzor said the armed men, about 10 of them, stormed the police station at about 8 p.m. and shot at the DPO, a superintendent of police.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Cletus Ukpong is PREMIUM TIMES’ assistant editor in charge of Nigeria’s South-South region. He is a graduate of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Twitter: @CletusUkpong
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.