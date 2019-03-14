PHOTOS: Police station attacked by gunmen, four officers killed

Related News

Some armed men on Tuesday attacked a police station in Edo State, South-south Nigeria, killing a divisional police officer (DPO) and three other police officers.

A pregnant police officer was among those killed in the attack which occurred at Afuze, in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Nwabuzor said the armed men, about 10 of them, stormed the police station at about 8 p.m. and shot at the DPO, a superintendent of police.