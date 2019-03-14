Governorship Poll: Why Wike should be declared winner – Rivers PDP

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State on Thursday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to declare Governor Nyesom Wike as the winner of the suspended Saturday’s elections in the oil-rich state.

The party claimed Mr Wike scored the highest number of votes “from the results so far from units across the state” before the suspension of the electoral process on Sunday.

Like the PDP, the African Action Congress also claimed its candidate was leading the poll before the suspension of the process by INEC.

INEC is now expected to make a decision on the exercise after a fact-finding committee it sent to Rivers State completed its work on Tuesday.

Read PDP’s full statement below

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has stated that there is no ambiguity from results so far released in the March 9, 2019 Governorship and State Assembly elections, as Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been duly re-elected for a second term.

The Party, at a press conference addressed by State Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Governor Wike winner of the election, adding that the results from all polling units and constituencies where elections were concluded have confirmed and reaffirmed that Rivers people voted no other party but the PDP.

Bro. Obuah, at the meeting that was attended by all stakeholders of the party in the State including all the elected State Assembly members, House of Representatives-elect as well as Senators-elect said with 26 State Constituencies already declared in favour of the PDP, there is no iota of doubt that Governor Wike has been re-elected by the good people of Rivers State.

He expressed confidence that from the results so far declared at the units across the State, the remaining PDP candidates, including Governor Wike, Senator George Thompson Sekibo and Hon. Betty Apiafi will also be elected on the strength of the peoples’ votes.

Giving a summary of the results so far released by INEC, the State PDP Chairman said that while PDP garnered a total of 26 seats in the State House of Assembly election, AAC/APC got none. Again, at the National Assembly election, while PDP won a total of 14 seats, AAC/APC recorded zero.

“As we await the official declaration by INEC that our Governorship Candidate, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been duly reelected in line with the peoples’ votes and overwhelming wishes, I urge the people of Rivers State to remain vigilant and continue to support our party”, Bro. Obuah said, amid ovation from the audience.

He went on: “The victories of February 23rdand March 9, 2019 are victories for all Rivers people. By voting massively for PDP, Rivers people chose freedom, performance and merit over political gangsterism, impudence and impunity.

“You courageously stood your ground despite the arrests, harassment, violence and horrific onslaught on our democratic rights by the combined gang of renegade soldiers and F-SARS personnel. I want to assure the people of Rivers State that PDP will not take your support for granted”.

He urged the people of the State to remain vigilant and continue to support the PDP, as the official declaration by INEC that Wike has been duly re-elected in line with the peoples’ votes, is being awaited.

While applauding the people of the State for overwhelmingly voting for all PDP candidates, Bro. Obuah assured that the second term of Governor Wike will generate more pro-people projects and programmes for the good and development of Rivers people.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman,

Rivers State.

Thursday, March 14, 2019.