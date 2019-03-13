Okowa speaks on victory, assures of greater development of Delta state

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said he dedicated his re-election victory to the people of the state.

The governor said this on Wednesday in Asaba, the state capital in a state broadcast on his re-election for another four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Okowa, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9, governorship election in the state.

He said: “First, I enjoin all the people of Delta to thank God for what was largely a peaceful and hitch-free election, except for one or two skirmishes that were quickly brought under control.

“At about 12 noon on Monday, March 11, 2019, I was officially declared winner of the March 9, 2019 Governorship election in Delta by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“With over 81 per cent of the total valid votes cast and having won in 23 out of the 25 local government areas in the state.

“My renewed four-year mandate is as resounding as it is unprecedented in our beloved state.

“But most importantly, it is very humbling and comes with an even weightier responsibility.

“I dedicate this victory to you, the good people of Delta. You are the true winners in this election.

”You are the true winners for standing firm and unyielding in your support of my administration.

“You are the true winners for refusing to succumb to threats, intimidation and for not allowing yourselves to be blackmailed or manipulated by lies, deceit and propaganda.”

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the law enforcement agencies for standing firm and resolute to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

He said the actions of the umpire were pathways to sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

Mr Okowa assured the people that the next four years would witness greater development and transformation and a vote for unity in the state.

“This mandate you have given me is very comforting, reassuring and liberating. It is a massive vote of confidence in the work we have done together in the last three years and nine months.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that under my leadership, Delta has witnessed huge developmental strides in road and physical infrastructure, health, education, rural-urban integration, human capital development and sports.

“This renewed mandate is also a vote for unity.

“I won in all three senatorial districts with overwhelming majority, a clear indication that the people of Delta have recognised the oneness in us as well as our shared values and aspirations.”

He urged all to forget their differences and political affinity but cooperate to build a better, stronger and more peaceful Delta.

“I solicit your cooperation to make this a reality.

“Elections come and go but our state remains, and belongs to all of us.

“By divine guidance, we are building a state where equity, justice, peace and progress reign supreme; a state that we can all be proud of.

“”It is, therefore, time we reconcile, forget the things of the past and contribute our individual quota to the development of the state, irrespective of our political inclinations.”

(NAN)