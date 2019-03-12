PDP-led coalition opposes call for Rivers REC transfer

Related News

The Inter-Party Advisory Council and a coalition of political parties led by the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday expressed support for the Resident Electoral Commission in Rivers State, Obo Effanga, after calls erupted that the official be transferred.

Before now, a separate coalition of parties and the candidate of the African Action Congress in the Rivers governorship election, Biokpomabo Awara, had asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Mr Effanga from the oil-rich state.

They separately alleged that the official is conspiring with the Peoples Democratic Party to help Governor Nyesom Wike win re-election.

The All Progressives Congress joined the opposition to Mr Effanga on Tuesday, alleging that he was at the head of “current” concoction of results with Mr Wike.

But in their response, the PDP-led opposition, in a statement signed by IPAC chairman in the state, Precious Barido, and obtained on Tuesday said the call for Mr Effanga’s transfer was to create a space to manipulate results.

They said: “These calls sponsored by the Minister of Transportation and the APC are aimed at creating the ugly atmosphere for the concoction of results and the rigging of the Rivers State Governorship election, which has been won by the Rivers State PDP Governorship Candidate, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

“We also strongly condemn the criminal use of the Nigerian Army by the APC to abduct electoral officers and snatch already collated results for the purpose of rigging the Governorship election in favour of the APC supported Candidate.

“It is most unfortunate that the APC led soldiers of the Nigerian Army to invade the State Collation Centre at INEC Headquarters in Port Harcourt as captured on videos aired on Channels Television and AIT. The whole world saw how they planned to bring in cooked results to alter the will of Rivers people.”